It’s National Voter Registration Day: register before the November election

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you haven’t registered to vote for the upcoming election, today is the perfect time to do it.
It’s National Voter Registration Day.
A day that’s being recognized across the country by secretaries of state and more than 700 organizations.
“It’s the way to get your voice actively heard,” said Chris Walker, Jackson County Clerk. “I hear all the time, well it doesn’t matter. Well, it does matter. We have races all the time at a local level where it’s one vote, two votes apart and your voice could have made a difference.”
If you can’t stop by in-person, the elections office says you can register to vote by mail or online.
Oregon voters have until October 16th to register for this November’s election.
