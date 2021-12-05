It’s the most wonderful time of the year! City of Medford hosts Winter Lights Festival downtown

Mariah Mills
December 4, 2021

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — The City of Medford is officially lit!

Earlier this evening was the Winter Lights Festival. The city says planning for the event took nearly 3 months to put together.

The community was able to enjoy viewing fireworks, meeting Santa and taking photos with him, as well as watching the trees light up at Pear Blossom Park!

“We want people to stay and hang out, you know, it’s an outdoor event and it’s really nice to get the community together and that’s what we’re trying to do to kick off the holiday season,” said Recreation Supervisor for the city, Sandi Sherman.

Sherman says people can learn more about upcoming city events like this one by visiting playmedford.com.

NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.