IVFD Chief resigns

CAVE JUNCTION, ORE. — Illinois Valley Fire District Chief Dennis Hoke has announced he is leaving the department for another job.

Hoke will taking over as fire chief of the Scapposse and Columbia River Fire Districts outside of Portland in October. He’s been chief of IVFD since February 2013.

Deputy Chief Gavlik will be taking over the spot of interim chief until the position is filled.

