IVFD Chief resigns

CAVE JUNCTION, ORE. — Illinois Valley Fire District Chief Dennis Hoke has announced he is leaving the department for another job.
Hoke will taking over as fire chief of the Scapposse and Columbia River Fire Districts outside of Portland in October. He’s been chief of IVFD since February 2013.
Deputy Chief Gavlik will be taking over the spot of interim chief until the position is filled.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.