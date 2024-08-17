IVFD responds to grass fire that destroys multiple structures

KERBY, Ore.- The Illinois Valley Fire District responds to a grass fire that destroyed multiple structures in Kerby Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., the fire district responded to a grass fire in the 23000 Block of Redwood Highway.

Fire Chief John Holmes says shipping containers somehow caught fire, spreading through the grass to an RV, an outhouse and two residential properties.

Due to the threat of the other structures, units from Rural Metro and Grants Pass Fire responded, as well as ODF dispatching two helicopters, a dozer and hand crews.

“We had two minor injuries from personnel; A hand injury and one was smoke inhalation. No residents were injured in the process,” Holmes said.

Holmes says the fire was contained around two hours later at just under two acres, along with two smaller spot fires.

The cause is still under investigation.

