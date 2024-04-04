Jackson Co. Animal Shelter needs help from the public

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Jackson County Animal Shelter in Talent is over capacity and urgently needs your help. The animal shelter says it has had over 120 dogs since Tuesday night. Now, it says it has no space to continue to accept or maintain these animals at these levels.

The shelter says it’s actively working to address the issue. County staff are doing their best to care for the many dogs currently at the shelter within the limited space available. Efforts are also being made to identify potential transfers to other shelters or rescues.

That being said, adoptions are being encouraged and the fee will be waived until April 14 for all adoptable dogs to “clear the shelter.”

Here are a few things the public can do to help out: Adopt dogs if you have the resources, basic health care, time for exercise and socialization, and the ability to train. Keep identification on your animals so they can be returned to you if they are lost. If you have outdoor pets, inspect your fencing and other forms of containment to make sure they are secure.

The shelter says when they are this overcapacity, unfortunately, euthanasia rates will increase. It would appreciate any support that the community can offer to help keep the pets safe and secure in their homes.

For more information, you can visit their website.

