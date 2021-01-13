Jackson Co. announces community partners in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore . — Jackson County Public Health is currently working on it’s plan to begin vaccinating residents.
But it’s a ways away, from vaccinating the public.
Jackson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames says the county’s plan is still in the works.
He declined to estimate how much of the plan is complete.
But, we do know some of the county’s plans.
“In terms of the general public, we’re not there yet,” says Shames.
The Federal Government is working with pharmaceutical companies to vaccinate people in long term care facilities.
The state is working with hospitals and health organizations to vaccinate staff on the front lines.
Here in Jackson County, a plan is still being formulated.
“We are trying to work out the kinks, the bumps in the road to get this happening as soon as possible, we completely understand that there’s a frustration that it’s not moving faster and we are quite committed to getting shots in arms,” says Shames.
But the county has indicated how it’s planning to get the public vaccinated.
The county is partnering with Asante, Providence, La Clinica, Valley Immediate Care and Mercy Flights.
“Those folks at the table we’re all active participants trying to figure out the most strategic way to get the population vaccinated, we are obliged to get vaccinating done as quickly as possible,” says Shames.
Rogue Community Health is also involved according to it’s Chief Medical Officer, Dan Weiner.
“Collaborating partners will be setting up more access points and be able to bring a greater number out outside partners in and get folks vaccinated,” says Weiner.
Jackson County Public Health says the group of partners meets weekly to discuss the planning and implementation of the vaccine.
“We will try to be as clear to the general public who is next and how they get their vaccine,” says Shames.
