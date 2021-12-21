Jackson Co. employees have until Jan. 10 to receive COVID-19 vaccine or exemption

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit December 20, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – The clock is ticking for Jackson County employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or an exception. It’s all because of President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. A judge reinstated the OSHA vaccine mandate late Friday night.

Now about 900 Jackson County workers have until January 10, 2022, to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption. This is because the agency has more than 100 employees.

Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, something many employers are keeping a close eye on. It doesn’t include every U.S. employer, but it does include Jackson County employees.

Jackson County Administrator, Danny Jordan, said the county has to follow three vaccine mandates, the Oregon Health Authority, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Federal Contract Mandate. Jordan said the OHA mandate is already in effect. The Federal Contract Mandate is pending due to ongoing litigation. The OSHA mandate goes into effect on January 10.

“The federal mandate directs all employers with 100 plus employees to comply with the OSHA federal mandate requirement,” said Jordan.

Jordan said Jackson County has about 900 full-time employees. They have less than a month to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Employees can also file for a religious or medical exception. Something Jordan said many employees have done.

“We haven’t fired any employees for the current mandates that are in place or terminated employees. That doesn’t mean, we couldn’t or that we may not be able to accommodate a case. But at this point, no one’s lost their job for having an exception,” said Jordan.

Jackson County told NBC5 News due to pending litigation some of this could change. The agency said it is monitoring updated mandates, in order to better inform its employees.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]