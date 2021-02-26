Home
Jackson Co. expected to address COVID situation at county jail

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is preparing a press release for a COVID-19 situation at the jail.

NBC5 News previously reported the jail’s first case on February 8, 2021.

Jail Captain Josh Aldrich told NBC5 News earlier this month that the inmate was isolated from others in the facility.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Nathan Sickler said his agency is preparing a press release, but would only say it’s about COVID-19 and the jail.

We’re expecting more information tomorrow.

