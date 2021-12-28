Jackson Co. Expo hosting Winter BrewFest, after cancelling event due to COVID in September

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — If you’re looking for something fun to do next month, the Jackson County Expo in partnership with Rogue Broadband is hosting a Winter BrewFest!

The event is on January 14th and 15th.

The expo says it will feature wine from Del Rio Vineyards, Roxy Ann Winery, and more than 70 taps of award-winning micro-brews.

It says new at this event will be the taste testing of seltzers and energy drinks.

“We’re going to ask folks to come and be safe like normal, if you’re not actively eating or drinking please mask up, otherwise come and enjoy your time with your friends and be a part of this celebration we typically have in September,” said Jackson County Expo’s, Helen Baker.

Baker says live music will be happening, along with big-screen TVs playing NFL football games.

If you’re interested in going to the event or learning more, information and tickets can be found at theexpo.com.