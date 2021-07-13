Home
Jackson Co. Fair features Almeda/Obenchain fire tribute

Jackson Co. Fair features Almeda/Obenchain fire tribute

Local News Top Stories , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —A building at the Expo is being used for a special purpose during the Jackson County Fair.

The Mace Building was an evacuation zone during the Almeda and Obenchain fires.

Nearly a year ago, people filled it during a time of fear and worry.  Now it’s being used as a healing place to come together, reflect, and continue to take steps forward.

“There are different stations where people will be able to write and leave a message whether it be for victims, first responders if they were a victim themselves and just want to convey a message,” said Ali Leffler, Expo Events Coordinator.

The Southern Oregon Strong building will be open during the entire fair.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »