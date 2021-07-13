Jackson Co. Fair features Almeda/Obenchain fire tribute

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —A building at the Expo is being used for a special purpose during the Jackson County Fair.
The Mace Building was an evacuation zone during the Almeda and Obenchain fires.
Nearly a year ago, people filled it during a time of fear and worry. Now it’s being used as a healing place to come together, reflect, and continue to take steps forward.
“There are different stations where people will be able to write and leave a message whether it be for victims, first responders if they were a victim themselves and just want to convey a message,” said Ali Leffler, Expo Events Coordinator.
The Southern Oregon Strong building will be open during the entire fair.
