Jackson Co. Fair sees increases in attendance & revenue

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 26, 2024

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The 2024 Jackson County Fair sees significant increases in attendance and revenue regardless of emergency weather situations.

According to the Jackson County Expo, preliminary numbers show fair gate admission went up by over 12% from 2023.

4H and FFA festivities also set new records with auctions raising nearly $3 million.

All this is despite the fair facing three emergency weather situations, including windstorms and a lightning storm.

Final revenue and expenses will be tallied in the coming weeks.

Lauren Pretto
