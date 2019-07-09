Jackson Co. Fair set-up begins

CENTRAL POINT, Ore – Set up is happening this week at the Jackson County Fair. It begins Wednesday.
This year, the Jackson County Fair has a new carnival booked, meaning new rides to the area. Don’t worry, all your fair favorites including food, livestock and concerts will still be there.
Chris Janson, Andy Grammar, and Darci Lynne are three of the performers later this week.
The livestock auctions will also include pigs, steer and more.
“Tomorrow we will start seeing all the load in of the steers and the steer auction is on Sunday. We’ve got turkeys loading in at the same time, so the barns are alive and well and they’ll be turning over the entire time of the fair,” Helen Funk, Jackson Co. Expo, said.
The hours have also changed. Wednesday and Thursday, gates open at 2 p.m. and close at midnight. Friday through Sunday, gates will open at 11 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance on the Expo’s website. On Sunday, entry is free, but gates will close at 7 p.m.
