Jackson Co. Fire District 5 terminated Chief Charles Hanley’s contract

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Fire District 5’s board of directors voted to terminate Fire Chief Charles Hanley’s contract Tuesday night.

Chief Hanley was put on administrative leave 3 months ago for alleged bullying and harassment. District officials investigated the allegations and according to the department’s union, Hanley was found guilty of misconduct. All 4 of the board members voted to terminate Hanley’s contract immediately on Tuesday.

Another investigation was conducted in 2022 against Hanley Is also being revisited.

“Yes, they’ve terminated Chief Hanley’s contract but there are still several more things that will continue to be investigated. Some of them are going to move according to last night’s board meeting, and some of them are going to move into possible financial misconduct,” said Local 2596 president, Brady Graham.

The investigation involving Chief Hanley is ongoing.

Jackson County Fire District 5 is holding a public meeting on August 13 to address their financial situation at the main fire station.

