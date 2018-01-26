Home
Jackson Co. flu season not as bad as state, national stats

Medford, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control released new flu numbers on Friday. Experts say the country is on track for one of the worst flu seasons in years, but local doctors say that isn’t the case in Jackson County.

Officials with Jackson County Health and Human Services track flu cases, both in the Rogue Valley and on a national level. While the CDC report indicates the flu is widespread in every state aside from Hawaii, local doctors say the illness isn’t nearly as bad in Southern Oregon compared to the rest of the country, and even the rest of the state.

“Last year, the flu peaked really probably two or three weeks ago,” Dr. Jim Shames said, in reference to 2017. “[This year] there’s not that much of a peak, and we’re less active here than we are statewide.”

While the flu may not be as widespread in the Rogue Valley, officials say it’s still important to take proper precautions. So far this flu season, 37 children have died, including two in Oregon.

Health officials say the best way to keep everyone safe is to get the flu shot. The CDC also recommends the following practices to prevent the spread of flu:

  • Avoid close contact, especially with people who are sick
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cover your mouth and nose
  • Clean your hands
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
  • Practice other good health habits

For more information, visit the official CDC website.

