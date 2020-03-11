Jackson Co. Public Health updates community on coronavirus

Jackson County Public Health held the first in a series of daily press conferences today to update the local community on coronavirus.
Currently, there are only two presumptive cases in Jackson County, which have not yet been confirmed by the CDC, according to health officer Dr. Jim Shames.
He says more testing will soon be available.
With more tests he expects more cases to arise in Jackson County and the rest of the state.
“No new presumptive cases to report this time. Importantly, these were travel related and there’s no identified risk for the general community, there’s no known spread of covid-19,” said Dr. Shames.
Jackson County Public Health says the virus is thought to spread through coughing and sneezing.
It recommends people wear masks if they are sick, wash their hands and disinfect surfaces frequently.
Call your doctor if you’re feeling ill.
If you have questions, call 211.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.