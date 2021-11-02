Jackson Co. holding steady with COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County Public Health says the county is holding steady, after hitting peak numbers during our latest surge.

The Director of Jackson County Public Health says there is some good news. Many people are getting extra protection through the booster shot. He hopes to have the additional Pfizer vaccines for children early next week.

He says vaccinating children will add to the community- immunity needed, to shut this virus down locally.

“As long as we continue to increase the number of people vaccinated I think we are heading in the right direction,” said Dr. Shames.

Dr. Shames says the vaccine is the best way to keep yourself protected from the virus.

