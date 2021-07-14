Jackson Co. issues air quality advisory

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Jackson County. It’s due to the smoke from the Boootleg Fire in Klamath and the Jack Fire in Douglas County.
Health care providers say they have seen an increase in people coming in for breathing-related issues.
“In the immediate future it may not seem like it is a detriment to you, might give you a tickly throat right now but if you’re exposed to these things long term then they can absolutely have a detrimental effect,” said Dr. Flack with Asante Urgent Care.
Dr. Flack says it’s important to be mindful of the air quality index.
If possible limit the amount of time you spend outside in these conditions.
