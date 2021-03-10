Home
Jackson Co. Jail starts offering COVID-19 vaccine

Jackson Co. Jail starts offering COVID-19 vaccine

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson Co. Jail inmates can now get their COVID-19 vaccine. Inmates are offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While the county isn’t sure how many inmates are interested. It says it has about 100 doses to give out.

“The folks that are in Measure 11 crimes, those who are really going to be in the jail for an extended period of time are the primary focus at this point in time,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Director of Jackson Co. Public Health.

Dr. Shames said the county will know in the next couple of days how many inmates get vaccinated.

Inmates who currently have COVID-19 are not eligible for the vaccine. The county said inmates who refuse the vaccine will not get vaccinated.

