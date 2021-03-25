Jackson Co. keeps current overdose alert

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson Co. Public Health said it’s keeping the current overdose alert in place
It was first issued last month after an increase in first responders going to overdoses and suspected fatal overdoses from illicit opioids.
Some of the overdoses are suspected to be from the use of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, approved for treating severe pain. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
There is no safe way to use illicit opioids such as heroin or fentanyl, but precautions can be taken to reduce the risk, including naloxone.
“The circumstances where we are able to deploy naloxone or someone else on scene deploys naloxone the person is usually saved. However, that’s not always the case,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police.
He told NBC5 News timing is pertinent when someone overdoses, so always call 911 in the case. Oregon’s Good Samaritan Law protects you from being arrested or prosecuted for drug-related charges based on the information provided to emergency responders.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]