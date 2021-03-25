Home
Jackson Co. keeps current overdose alert

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson Co. Public Health said it’s keeping the current overdose alert in place

It was first issued last month after an increase in first responders going to overdoses and suspected fatal overdoses from illicit opioids.

Some of the overdoses are suspected to be from the use of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, approved for treating severe pain. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

There is no safe way to use illicit opioids such as heroin or fentanyl, but precautions can be taken to reduce the risk, including naloxone.

“The circumstances where we are able to deploy naloxone or someone else on scene deploys naloxone the person is usually saved. However, that’s not always the case,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police.

He told NBC5 News timing is pertinent when someone overdoses, so always call 911 in the case. Oregon’s Good Samaritan Law protects you from being arrested or prosecuted for drug-related charges based on the information provided to emergency responders.

