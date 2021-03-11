Home
Jackson Co. Library Services unveils first ever cartoon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson Co. Library Services now has its own cartoon series. This project started last summer when Jackson Co. Libraries were closed.

It hopes to get kids thinking differently about the library.

The 6-part series is called Lost in a Book, it series follows the characters, Daisy and Zak, as they are transported into a book. They have to journey through the story to get back home.

“It was just a lot of inspiration. Kinda throwing everything at the wall, taking a step back, and just figuring out what fits into this world better. How should this world look,” said Nick Canton, the series’ animator.

The concept came after the libraries were closed. The creator, Ryan Bradley, told NBC5 News, he got creative.

“Even though the story is about kids and a library and a book it’s such a new idea for a library to do something like this,” said Bradley.

Bradley and Canton said they hope the series helps kids learn and connect with creative problem-solving Daisy and Zak use in the story.

Anyone can watch the series on youtube. The first episode is already out. The next episode airs on March 31. As far as anything beyond the 6 episodes planned that’s up to the community.

Click HERE for the first episode.

