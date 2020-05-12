Jackson Co. partners with hotels to isolate coronavirus patients

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County is working with three hotels to isolate coronavirus patients.
Jackson County Emergency Coordinator John Vial says a plan to isolate patients is required in the application to reopen the county. He says Jackson County has a new contract with a third hotel.
Vial declined to release hotels the county is working with.
