Jackson Co. Public Health focuses on minimizing coronavirus impact

Jackson County Health Officer Doctor Jim Shames says they’re preparing for the worst case scenario. He expects more people to test positive in southern Oregon. Dr. Shames says the original goal was prevention, but because it’s now here, Jackson County Public Health will work to minimize the impact.
“Beginning stage of an outbreak, you do everything you can to prevent the disease from establishing footholds in your community and that’s important and it buys you time, but often there’s a situation where your strategy shifts to mitigation,” Dr. Shames said.
There is no vaccine for the virus. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions are more likely to contract coronavirus.
Dr. Shames says the best way to avoid getting sick is to wash your hands frequently, stay home if you have cold-like symptoms and stay away from crowds. He says it’s important to be prepared and come up with a plan if you need to stay at home sick.
The county says it will begin providing daily press conferences on coronavirus starting Tuesday.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.