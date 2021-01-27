Home
Jackson Co. Public Health planning more vaccine distribution

Jackson Co. Public Health planning more vaccine distribution

Local News ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a successful vaccination clinic at the Jackson Co. Expo last week, Jackson Co. Public Health is working on more ways to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

While there aren’t specifics yet, County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames told NBC5 News the county is working with community partners to ensure more people get vaccinated. The county hopes to do another clinic, however, no date or timeline is set. Now, it’s working with partners locally to help people get vaccinated.

“We are coming together as a medical community and looking at the job that needs to be done. Trying to figure out who can most appropriate,” said Dr. Shames.

The county said it’s been assured they’ll receive weekly vaccine shipments. Dr. Shames doesn’t know how many doses will be in those shipments.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »