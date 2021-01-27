Jackson Co. Public Health planning more vaccine distribution

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a successful vaccination clinic at the Jackson Co. Expo last week, Jackson Co. Public Health is working on more ways to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
While there aren’t specifics yet, County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames told NBC5 News the county is working with community partners to ensure more people get vaccinated. The county hopes to do another clinic, however, no date or timeline is set. Now, it’s working with partners locally to help people get vaccinated.
“We are coming together as a medical community and looking at the job that needs to be done. Trying to figure out who can most appropriate,” said Dr. Shames.
The county said it’s been assured they’ll receive weekly vaccine shipments. Dr. Shames doesn’t know how many doses will be in those shipments.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]