Jackson Co. Public Health says COVID-19 antibody treatment is a ‘game changer’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, there are treatments available to help reduce your risk of getting sicker. It’s called Monoclonal Antibody Treatment.
It’s designed for people recently diagnosed with COVID-19, and those in a high-risk category, like if you’re immuno-compromised. The outpatient procedure is given through infusion.
The Oregon Health Authority says it can help keep patients out of the hospital, which would lower stress on the health care system. Jackson County Public Health Director Dr. Jim Shames, says it’s a game-changer.
“If you can get monoclonal antibodies quickly you can reduce your chance of ending up in the hospital by 50 to 70% we have no treatment that comes close to that,” said Dr. Shames.
If you are at risk of getting seriously I’ll, Dr. Shames says the monoclonal antibodies are for you.
Contact your health provider, to see if it’s being offered.
