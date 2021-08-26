Jackson Co. Public Health says COVID-19 cases are on an upward trend

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health is reporting 614 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Jackson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames, says the new cases reflect health officials catching up on entering the data into their system.
He says the large amount of cases today is most likely cumulative of 3 days worth of data.
Dr. Shames says COVID-19 cases are on an upward trend, with nearly 1,000 cases reported last week.
He says the biggest concern about the increase in cases is the lack of care that overwhelmed hospitals in the Rogue Valley can provide.
“Hospitals are in an altered standard of care mode, meaning that they can’t respond to normal cases, non-COVID cases, or frankly, any emergency case in the way they’re used to,” he said.
Dr. Shames says he believes booster shots won’t be needed every year like the standard flu shots. That is unless the virus continues to mutate and newer vaccines are needed.
He believes the mandates in place by the governor will help people stay healthy.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.