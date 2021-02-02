Home
Jackson Co. reaches triple digit Coronavirus deaths

MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County has recorded more deaths caused by covid-19 than any other Southern Oregon County.

Jackson county public health reported on Saturday, the 100th victim of the disease was a 93 year old woman, who had underlying health conditions.

With two more deaths announced today, there have been 102 now.

County health officials say most of the deaths are taking place at long term care facilities.

Now that more and more of them are finally getting residents vaccinated, the county’s hoping for a positive change.

“I’m hopeful that now that were getting close to vaccinating that high risk group, and as we start to vaccinate those who are 80 and older and then others in high risk groups like that, we are going to see a lowering of our mortality,” says Jackson County health director Jim Shames.

Dr. Shames says a new batch of covid-19 vaccines could be arriving as soon as next week.

He says the vaccine is the most effective way to lower case rates in the county, but getting the vaccine is still the most difficult part of the process.

Jackson County Public Health does not provide vaccines to residents at long term facilities.

The federal government is dealing directly with several pharmacies to go directly into facilities to vaccinate the high risk group.

