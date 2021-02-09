Jackson Co. receives new doses of Moderna vaccine

While a small fraction of those eligible statewide will be able to get the vaccine this week, Jackson County is not distributing them yet.
“There’s still a fair amount of people who need the vaccine,” said Jackson County Health Director, Dr. Jim Shames.
On Monday, Jackson County Public Health says it’s received over 2 thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“Its a morale boost to know that we’re getting any vaccine. Some of our partners aren’t getting any, Asante got no vaccine this week, for example.”
Shames says 1,300 of the doses are reserved for seniors 80 years old and above, that they will go out the door quickly, to it’s partner clinics and facilities.
“We’re certainly hoping that pharmacies will join in soon, and that we’ll have enough vaccine that we can make it easier for seniors to just go online or pickup the phone and just make an appointment.”
But the new batch of vaccines will not be used at the Expo later this week.
That clinic is exclusively for those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine at the previous clinic, at the same location, weeks ago.
This week the state is launching a new web-based tool, to help people know if they’re eligible for the vaccine.
It’s called get vaccinated Oregon and is found at covid vaccine dot Oregon.gov.
To learn about your eligibility for the vaccine you can call 211, email [email protected], or text ‘ORCOVID’ to 898211.
It’s all part of the state’s effort to make sure Oregonians know their vaccination options.
“Where can they go to find out where they can get vaccine for them. That’s the most frustrating part at the moment,” said Shames.
Again, Jackson County’s second vaccination clinic this Thursday through Saturday at the Expo, is for your 2nd vaccine dose.
The clinics will go from 9 am to 4:30 pm.
