Home
Jackson Co. reports 1 new case, as Harry & David outbreak hits 10 cases

Jackson Co. reports 1 new case, as Harry & David outbreak hits 10 cases

Local News Regional Top Stories

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, Jackson County reported one new case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 82.

According to Jackson County Public Health, the outbreak associated with Medford’s Harry & David reached ten cases, including seven employees in the specialty foods department and three close contacts. The outbreak is still under investigation.

A spokesperson for the company previously told NBC5 News, the employees are now quarantining at home and adds that all employees in the specialty foods area were sent home. The spokesperson said all specialty food shifts have been canceled and it’s working to deep clean and sanitize the entire facility.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »