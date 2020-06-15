Jackson Co. reports 1 new case, as Harry & David outbreak hits 10 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, Jackson County reported one new case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 82.
According to Jackson County Public Health, the outbreak associated with Medford’s Harry & David reached ten cases, including seven employees in the specialty foods department and three close contacts. The outbreak is still under investigation.
A spokesperson for the company previously told NBC5 News, the employees are now quarantining at home and adds that all employees in the specialty foods area were sent home. The spokesperson said all specialty food shifts have been canceled and it’s working to deep clean and sanitize the entire facility.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.