Jackson Co. reports 132 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days

JACKSON CO., Ore. – Last week, Jackson County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
This is leading to alarming outbreaks and an increase in hospitalization. The Delta variant accounts for 88% of new cases in Oregon, according to OHSU. County and state officials are urging everyone to wear a mask inside again.
“Vaccinated people are getting sick and are transmitting disease, but it’s still unusual for those who are vaccinated to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Director of Jackson Co. Public Health.
Jackson County is reporting 132 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days. The agency is also reporting 83 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients. Twenty-three of those are in the intensive care unit.
