Jackson Co. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nearly hitting the single-day record of 18 cases reported Saturday.
This brings the county’s total to 411 total cases, with 129 of those cases still active. The county has reported one fatality.
Jackson County Public Health continues to encourage everyone to keep practicing social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.
