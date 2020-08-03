Jackson Co. reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, after reporting 33 new cases over the weekend. This brings Jackson County’s total to 394 cases.
Jackson County Public Heath wants to remind the public to take preventative action, by wearing a mask, washing your hands and practicing social distancing.
In a press release, public health says, “The more people someone interacts with and for more extended amounts of time, the higher the risk is for contracting and spreading COVID-19.”
