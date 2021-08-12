Jackson Co. requests help from state as ERs overwhelmed, County again leads in daily cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — Jackson County Public Health officials are calling in extra help as the state reinforces it’s mask mandates Friday.
“If we could get a field hospital, and or the National Guard to help with this overflow of sick patients, that would be very useful.” Dr. Jim Shames with Jackson County Public Health told NBC5 Wednesday. “Our role in Public Health is really to help facilitate that. That’s really coming from the hospital system themselves to make sure they can address their needs.”
Late Wednesday, Shames told NBC5 that Jackson County sent a note to the Oregon Health Authority for help, though its unclear what the assistance entails. He says more than 100 patients are hospitalized with covid and about 30 are in the intensive care unit.
Many hospitals have been forced to postpone non-emergency procedures in the last few weeks.
During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority sounded the alarm due to the surge in hospitalizations across the state. Masks will be required indoors again statewide beginning Friday.
RELATED: Statewide indoor mask requirement is back Friday to curb spread of COVID-19
“Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis that threatens to eclipse the most severe bed shortages they faced at any point in the pandemic,” Patrick Allen, Director of Oregon Health Authority, said during the press conference. “The crisis facing our hospital, stems from a crisis in our communities. Covid-19 is spreading uncontrollably among people who are unvaccinated.”
To address the situation, the state plans to mobilize nurse crisis teams, expand patient care workforces so hospitals can operate more beds, and ensure facilities have enough funding. OHA also plans to work with the Oregon Department of Human Services to move some patients to long-term care facilities.
Allen adds that younger people make up majority of the hospital admissions. On average, people infected with the Delta variant are more sick and in the hospital longer than previous covid strains according to Allen.
“Today those [hospital] beds are much more hard to come by and will grow even more scarce if we don’t stop the flood of covid-19 cases.” said Allen.
Despite the state seeing an increase in vaccinations over the past month, health officials continue to urge people to follow preventative steps to protect themselves and others.
“The only actions that will stem this fifth and most threatening wave of covid-19 infections, are actions that stop transmission.” Allen said. “Wear a mask indoors, and most importantly get vaccinated.”
Jackson County Public Health plans to hold a press conference Thursday with more details on the issue. Stick with NBC5 news as this remains a developing story.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]