Jackson Co. residents missing loved one, asked to fill out form

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Police are also instructing those who have faced losses due to the fires to simply stay put.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says as far as locating missing possessions or disclosing what structures have burned, they have no information to share. It says the best thing you can do is stay where you are and try to be patient during this difficult time.

If you are missing family or a loved one, there’s a form you can fill out. There’s also a form to fill out to report yourself as safe. These forms will help Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to reunite loved ones.

Missing persons report: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/32cf9423f8774ffcbc330a3b6fc76cf4

‘I am Safe’ report: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/022badb7807140038117dfd1d3db600c

