Jackson Co. Salvation Army receives generous donation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — In the midst of a challenging year, the Jackson County Salvation Army received a generous donation, a gold coin.
It says with 50% of the volunteers unable to assist this season due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army in Jackson County is down by $25,000 and has not raised half of the $160,000 goal.
However, in a Christmas season unlike any other, they received some good news, the coin was put into a red kettle in Medford yesterday. The gold coin is worth $1,800.
With a shortage of funds being raised from the Red Kettle Campaign this year, the Salvation Army says this is a reminder of the generosity of our community.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.