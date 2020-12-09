Home
Jackson Co. Salvation Army receives generous donation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — In the midst of a challenging year, the Jackson County Salvation Army received a generous donation, a gold coin.

It says with 50% of the volunteers unable to assist this season due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army in Jackson County is down by $25,000 and has not raised half of the $160,000 goal.

However, in a Christmas season unlike any other, they received some good news, the coin was put into a red kettle in Medford yesterday. The gold coin is worth $1,800.

With a shortage of funds being raised from the Red Kettle Campaign this year, the Salvation Army says this is a reminder of the generosity of our community.

