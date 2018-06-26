Jackson Co. Sheriff: county could benefit from new jail

MEDFORD, Ore. – Statistics released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shows fewer inmates are being released from jail in 2018 compared to previous years.
Sheriff Nathan Sickler said the trend could continue if more jail beds were added in the future.
According to JCSO, the increase in lodgings can be attributed to an addition of beds in the Jackson County Jail’s basement, which raised capacity from 230 to 292 inmates. However, there is no further space available for expansion.
The sheriff’s office said they’re trying to find new ways to “help alleviate problems in the local criminal justice system caused by an undersized and outdated jail.” Currently, the jail simply can’t meet the needs of Jackson County’s population.
If more jail beds are available, criminological theory suggests it could curb urban disorder and vandalism. The rapid release of offenders due to low jail capacity is not ideal, according to JCSO.
JCSO said that in order to fix the county’s perceived “revolving door” problem, they need a new jail. Conservative estimates suggest a new jail could cast about $100 million.
For more information about the possibility of a new jail, visit: https://jacksoncountyor.org/sheriff/Jail/New-Jail-Project