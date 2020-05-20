Jackson Co. sheriff reacts to failure of jail measure

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County’s plan to create a new jail district and build a new $66 million 800-bed jail was soundly rejected by voters.
More than 70% of voters said “no” to Jackson County Measure 190.
Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler said on election night it was a heavy blow to local law enforcement but wasn’t entirely surprising considering the pandemic. He said we will need a new jail eventually but he’s also open to other options. “I’m not opposed to additional mental health resources at all or addiction services,” he said. “I think those are important things as well. It just isn’t going to have the same impact on our crime problem.”
The new jail was the most expensive item on the ballot in Jackson County and would have cost a home assessed at $300,000 about $260 a year.
The day after the election, Sheriff Sickler posted the following statement of Facebook:
Yesterday the residents of Jackson County voted against the formation of a service district to build and operate a new correctional facility. While it is disappointing for our criminal justice system, the discussion of the issues related to this project was positive for our community. I want to thank everyone who cast a ballot to have your voice heard.
I believe the benefits provided from a larger and modern facility would have far exceeded the cost, but I also know this was a large ask for our community. This is especially true given our current situation with the pandemic.
I am thankful to have had the opportunity to bring this issue to the voters. There has been a lot of hard work and effort by so many but this project has also been very rewarding. We have been able to learn how to better use what we currently have and we have been able to shed light on impacts the lack of bed space has on our community.
I want to thank everyone who supported this effort and recognize those who took the time to learn the issues and to talk to others about this important matter. I also want everyone to know we are committed to using our current facility to the best of our ability and will continue to find ways to improve livability in Jackson County.
Sincerely,
Sheriff Nathan Sickler