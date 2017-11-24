Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office increases DUII patrols for holidays

Jackson Co., Ore. — It will be another few days before we know whether local saturation patrols helped reduce the number of DUII drivers in the area.
Right now, deputies are working overtime to keep you safe on the roads.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it plans to release the total number of arrests on Monday.
According to Sergeant Eric Henderson, an impaired driver crashed into a fence and knocked over a stop sign after leaving a bar in Eagle Point Thanksgiving night.
Thankfully no people were hurt, but he says that’s the exact reason why they have more deputies on the roads around the holidays.
“This crash scene itself is a great example of when people think that they can drink and drive. It’s just best if you’re gonna have anything at all — stay home. You don’t know what you’re capable of doing under the influence,” Sergeant Henderson.
Sergeant Henderson says patrols were increased valley-wide before Thanksgiving and will continue throughout the weekend.
