Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 unit completes yearly training

JACKSON CO., Ore.– The K9 unit of one local law enforcement group passed it’s yearly training course.
On Facebook, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the dogs and their assigned deputy.
It says canine Capo, Remco and Titan all faced 40 different test’s involving discipline, obedience, gunfire, searching and apprehension.
The k9 teams are required to pass the tests each year in order to be certified.
It says each k9 team trains a minimum of 16 hours each month to keep Oregon Police Canine Association, or OPCA, standards.
