Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office releases footage of marijuana, hemp grows in the valley

JACKSON CO., Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released footage of marijuana and hemp grows across the Rogue Valley today.
JCSO says it’s doing what it can with the resources it has and the regulations currently in place.
It says work is being done in Salem to remove some of the loopholes responsible for how large the problem is and that potential additional funding coming.
The sheriff’s office did not say what percentage of these grows are illegal, or how it determines that by helicopter.
We asked for details and an interview, NBC5 News is hoping to get more on this story Thursday.
JCSO says if you suspect an illegal marijuana or hemp grow, call them at 541-618-1847.
