Jackson Co. to send letter opposing Gov’s vaccination proof rule

JACKSON CO., Ore.– Jackson County commissioners are sending a letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown to oppose requiring businesses to enforce proof of vaccination. The board of commissioners met Tuesday morning and discussed the state’s most recent guidance that businesses who allow customers indoors without a mask must confirm whether they’ve been vaccinated.
Rick Dyer, chair of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners says each of the Republican commissioners are against requiring proof of vaccination. He said the OHA is using “false science” when deciding on health mandates to administer throughout the state. He said other places throughout the country are going without mask requirements and doing just fine.
He said, “Where they have been made voluntary, it seems, almost universally, those areas have leveled off and even lowered case rates, lowered death rates. So that’s the science I’d like to follow. The real science.”
Commissioner Dyer said the board will need a lot of help from its surrounding counties.
It says it will share the letter with all other Oregon counties, urging them to voice their opinion to the governor as well. The board said it hopes to send the letter today.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.