Jackson Co. Toys for Tots needs more toys for kids aged 10+

MEDFORD, Ore. – Toys for Tots Jackson County is once again asking for a little more generosity from the community.

Toys for Tots has gathered all of the donated toys it’s gathered since October at the Rogue Valley Mall to give to families in need.

The organization says it’s running short on toys for kids ages 10 and up, and without more donations, it’s expected that 550 kids will not get a gift for Christmas this year.

“I think the community this year has felt a squeeze in their pocketbooks it’s been hard for everybody, and I think that’s been expressing itself in the gift-giving. I am hoping with this last call we can answer that need and help people out who are doing worse off than the rest of us,” said Kevin Campbell, Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Toys for Tots is inviting people to come to the Rogue Valley Mall this weekend and donate while you’re doing your holiday shopping.

Campbell says at the end of the year he expects 1,100 families will be helped this holiday season.