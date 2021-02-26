Jackson Co. urges fire victims to know their rights

PHOENIX, Ore. – Oregon State Rep. Pam Marsh called out a Phoenix mobile home park for asking its residents to contribute money towards the clean-up after the Almeda Fire.
She took to Facebook where she said Phoenix’s Greenway Village, is doing a private clean-up rather than going through the state. While they’re well within their rights to do that, according to Marsh’s Facebook post, the owners are asking residents to use their insurance payments to help with the cost of clean-up.
John Vial with Jackson Co. said the 55+ community, could go through the state to get it done, which would be free.
NBC5 News went to Greenway Village and spoke with the manager Thursday. He declined an on-camera interview but said he may provide us a statement in the future.
John Vial told NBC5 News it’s important people do their homework and know their rights.
“We would recommend if anybody is being asked to do this to ensure they have sought council. And that they understand what their rights and obligations are before doing this,” said
Not all of the trailers on the property burned in the fire; 19 survived unscathed.
NBC5 News reached out to Rep. Marsh Thursday for comment, we haven’t heard back.
