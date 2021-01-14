Jackson Co. vaccinating first responders

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County is beginning to vaccinate first responders, as part of it’s plans to vaccinate the public.
The county says all first responders in the county have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jackson County Public Health, says it received a total of 600 doses of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month.
First responders include, EMS, law enforcement, and firefighters.
Medford Chief of Police Scott Clauson, says he is glad his team has an extra layer of protection, available to them.
“It’s been available now for two weeks and I know that our officers have taken advantage of it, this is certainly a one step to getting closer to getting behind this pandemic and so I’m just excited that we are finally here,” says Clauson.
Chief Clauson says he took an informal poll of his staff, officers and civilians, and about 20% showed an interest in getting the vaccine.
The state is working with hospitals and health organizations, to vaccinate staff on the front lines.
The Federal Government is working with pharmaceutical companies, to vaccine people at-risk in long term care facilities.
Jackson County has not publicly announced it’s plans to vaccinate the public, though it says it’s a top priority.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.