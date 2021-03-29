Jackson Co. vaccination clinic moves to Expo

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health has moved its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to a new location, the department announced Monday.
Public health officials said the clinic moved from 140 S Holly Street, to the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.
Public health said the site is a walk-through clinic, not a drive-through, and only offering the Moderna vaccine.
Appointments are required, insurance is not required at this location.
To schedule an appointment, click here and go to the Jackson Co. Public Health option.
Resources on vaccine eligibility and where to access the vaccine:
- Jackson County Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccine website: https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/General/News-Information/covid-19-vaccine-1
- This website will provide information on where people can access the vaccine, how to make an appointment and list additional resources if people need assistance with scheduleing appointments.
- 211 Information is also available to answer questions about vaccine eligibility and access.
- Text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates (English and Spanish only)
- Email [email protected] (All languages)
- Call 211 or 1-866-698-6155 from 6 am – 7 pm daily, including holidays
- Register on the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool and check for county-specific information.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).