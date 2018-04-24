Jackson Co. Vector Control issues warning for mosquito, tick season

Central Point, Ore. — Jackson County Vector Control office has a warning about pest related diseases.
It says early Spring is the time to protect yourself, and your animals from West Nile Virus, Lyme Disease, and more.
“We have the mosquito that carries Heartworm in this area,” Biologist Jim Lunders said. “It’s really important, use your Heartworm protection year round.”
Biologists say dogs, cats and horses need shots to protect them, and the rest of our pet population. People can protect themselves with insect repellent, or long sleeves and pants.
Lunders said people could also be contributing to the problem at home; mosquitoes breed in standing water.
“All this rain over the winter has filled all those backyard buckets and wheelbarrows and tarps and things,” Lunders said. “It’s a really important time of year for people to go around their backyard or around their property and dump over or drain any standing water they can.”
If you have a pond or water feature, small mosquito-eating fish are available for free at Vector Control. Staff members offer the following tips:
- Vaccinate horses for WNv
- Use flea and tick control products
- Use Heartworm control products year round.
- Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as flooded fields, birdbaths, wading pools & swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes
- Stock mosquito fish in water troughs and ornamental ponds, they are available free at the District Office
- Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas
- Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container
- Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses making sure to follow the direction on the container
- Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly
For more information, visit the Jackson County Vector Control website.