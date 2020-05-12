Jackson Co. waits on OHA’s approval to reopen

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County says it’s still waiting on the Oregon Health Authority to evaluate and approve its plan to reopen.
Rural Oregon counties could reopen under phase one of Government Kate Brown’s plan this Friday if given the go ahead.
Commissioner Rick Dyer says the county submitted its application last week. He’s confident it will be approved. He says they received an email from the governor’s office saying their plan is sufficient. Now it’s waiting on the OHA.
