Jackson County Animal Shelter working to reunite displaced pets and their owners after Almeda Fire

Phoenix, Ore — Owners of animals displaced by the Almeda Fire are required to pick up their pets in the next month according to the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

The shelter will begin moving animals back into it’s animal services building in Phoenix this weekend after evacuating due to the fire two weeks ago.

Pets left with the shelter at the Jackson County Expo will have 10 days to recover their animals starting Sunday.

Any stray animals discovered will be placed in foster care while staff tries to reunite them with their owners.

“Those animals we are taking in from the fire areas we are holding at the shelter for 5 days and the we’re going to attempt to put those animals in foster care for an additional 30 days,” said Kim Casey with the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

After the foster period, those animals will be put up for adoption if not claimed. To check if your lost pets are at the shelter call Jackson county animal services at 541-774-6654

