Jackson County Commissioners to issue proclamation on Fire Season

Medford, Ore — After a devastating fire season Jackson County commissioners are demanding action from legislators at the state and federal level.
After a public forum earlier this month commissioners met Thursday to discuss the public’s concerns and how to move forward.
Several ideas, including changes to the ‘Community Wildfire Protection Plan’ and changes to wildfire response were discussed.
“Talking about what we want and what we need to have worked on for the benefit of the citizens of this county,” said Commissioner Bob Strosser.
In the end, Commissioners decided to issue a proclamation demanding more meaningful legislation from state and federal lawmakers.
They also plan on discussing fire management at every official meeting.
