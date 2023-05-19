Jackson County conducting Citizen Alert test

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County will conduct a Citizen Alert test next week.

People in the county who have registered for Citizen Alert will get a test notification on Tuesday, May 23. The test will only reach people currently signed up for Citizen Alert.

In addition to the alert, Jackson County will also test the text-based “JACKSONEVACS” alert.

For more information and to sign up for a Citizen Alert account, visit https://jacksoncountyor.org/emergency/Resources/Citizen-Alert.

