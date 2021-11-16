Jackson County conducting national search for new Health and Human Services Director

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County has some big shoes to fill.

It’s undergoing a national search tonight for a new Health and Human Services Director.

We’ve learned the longtime director of one of Jackson County’s largest agencies, Mark Orndoff, recently retired after 27 years.

In his role, he oversaw multiple large county programs, including arguably the county’s busiest the past 20 months, the public health department.

“He’s been with us, he’s been our leader through an awful lot,” said Public Health Director Dr. Jim Shames says working with Orndoff for many years was a pleasure.

He says Orndoff helped develop the Rogue Family Center in White City, which won the Oregon DHS Director’s Award for Excellence in 2002. He also led HHS and the county through significant health care changes when the Affordable Care Act went into effect.

“I really appreciate his management style, he selects really good people that are confident and then lets them do their job. He is a strong leader and a really good person,” said Dr. Shames.

Orndoff oversaw many crucial services, like animal services, business inspections, public health and immunizations, air quality information, and much more.

It’s a big position for the county to fill, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

Jackson County Administrator, Danny Jordan, says a national search for a new director is already underway, “We’re in the process of recruiting.”

Jordan says there are specific requirements that have to be met in order to find a new HHS director. Whoever that is, will have their work cut out for them.

“He will be missed tremendously by all of us who worked with him, and yes, it’s going to be hard shoes to fill,” Dr. Shames said.

Jordan tells me that despite the search for a new director, operations and services at the Health and Human Services Building are continuing as normal.